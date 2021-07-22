Big Sky International Balloon Rendezvous returns to Billings

BILLINGS — The Big Sky International Balloon Rendezvous is happening this weekend in Billings. The event was canceled last year due to COVID.

The theme for this year’s event is rise above, in the hope that the community will attend and look to the sky with hope. The event directors welcome the public to attend throughout the weekend.

“People go all over the nation to try and see hot air balloons, so to have the only one in Montana right here in Billings is really special,” said Triniti Chavez, secretary of the board for Big Sky International Balloon Rendezvous.

The event has been going on for over 25 years and is the only one of its kind in Montana. It is free for the public to attend and will happen at Amend Park.

On Saturday night, there will be a balloon glow, complete with food trucks, live music, and a movie afterward.

“The food is on you, but everything else is on us,” says Chavez.

The event will be held at Amend Park and is open to those of all ages, free of charge.