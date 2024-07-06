BIG savings in Billings this summer

Watch Now
All across the city, big box stores and car dealerships are offering a variety of deals this summer season.
BILLINGS — As we enter the dead of summer, big box stores and car dealerships across Billings are flooded with post Fourth of July sales. Here are five places you can save money this holiday weekend.

1. The Lithia car dealership

At the Lithia in Billings many cars including Kias, Hondas, Dodges, and Rams on sale.

"We always stock a pretty large amount of pre-owned vehicles that we have marked down through the summer, 'cuz that is the buying season," said Nolan Fisher, Lithia's General Manager.

2. Best Buy

If you're looking to buy a new appliance or electronic, now is the time to do so.

For instance, the Apple 10.9 in iPad Air (5th Gen) has been reduced from $599.99 to $399.99.

Also, the LG Counter-Depth MAX Stainless Steel refrigerator has been marked down from $2,499.99 to $1,599.99.

3. Walmart

Walmart is offering many summer items on sale up to 65% off.

For instance, the Summit Living 34" Charcoal Grill is on sale for $289.99, rather than it's normal price at $409.99.

Their TaoTronics Inflatable Swimming Pool has been marked down for just under $100 to $57.99, and finally the Summit Living 13 x 13 ft. Pop Up Canopy is on sale for $128.99.

4. Cricket Wireless

Something you may not realize you need, until you need it, is a new cell phone.

Currently, Cricket Wireless is offering a four-line family plan for $100/mo. with unlimited data and roaming.

5. Hobby Lobby

Hobby Lobby has plenty of sales going on currently for the summer.

According to their Weekly Ad, select home decor is 50% off, fall decor is 40% off, clearance/select furniture is 50-75% off, and their leftover Fourth of July merchandise is 65-90% off.

