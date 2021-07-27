Big Horn County Attorney under scrutiny after action by State Bar

HARDIN - The Big Horn County Board of County Commissioners announced Tuesday that County Attorney Gerald "Jay" Harris has been placed on the State Bar of Montana inactive list.

As a result, the commissioners said they "have been advised that we cannot recognize him as County Attorney until he is reinstated," the board said in a press release.

The action against Harris by the State Bar was taken July 12, but the press release does not provide any further details.

