Big Horn County Attorney under scrutiny after action by State Bar

Posted at 10:52 AM, Jul 27, 2021
HARDIN - The Big Horn County Board of County Commissioners announced Tuesday that County Attorney Gerald "Jay" Harris has been placed on the State Bar of Montana inactive list.

As a result, the commissioners said they "have been advised that we cannot recognize him as County Attorney until he is reinstated," the board said in a press release.

The action against Harris by the State Bar was taken July 12, but the press release does not provide any further details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

