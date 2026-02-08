SHERIDAN, Wyo. — In the wrestling room at Sheridan High School, Keegan Rager is more motivated than ever to repeat as state champion, even if it means his perfect season record is no longer intact.

Unlike last year's flawless campaign, Rager won't finish this season undefeated. The defending state champion, who closed his title run with a 66-0 record, recently suffered his first loss — but he's using it as fuel for another championship run.

"I lost to a guy that's a good opponent, but I hope that I'll get to see him again," Rager told MTN Sports. "I cut down from 175 lbs. to 165 lbs. to go try to get after him (in the last match)."

Watch Keegan Rager's strategy to repeat as a state wrestling champ:

'Big heart, will to win' motivating Sheridan's Keegan Rager to repeat

The senior leader is willing to trade a regular season loss for a win in this month's state title match. For Rager, facing the toughest competition possible is part of his championship strategy.

"That's kind of my goal this season, is to see the very best that I can," Rager said.

Head coach Tyson Shatto is helping orchestrate those strategic moves with his top wrestler, praising Rager's relentless approach.

"He's dangerous because he never stops," Shatto said. "You know, he's aggressive in all three positions. He looks to score points."

Rager knows plenty about scoring and championships. He's been part of a Broncs football team with 55 straight wins and five consecutive state titles. One of his former teammates in both sports is Dane Steel, now a redshirt freshman football standout at Montana State who helped the Bobcats win the national championship last month.

Rager and his teammates were glued to the TV and saw Steel make a spectacular, horizontal, tackle-busting touchdown in that 35-34 overtime victory against Illinois State.

"We went crazy and it was cool to kind of see it come full circle," Rager said with a big smile. "We were practicing with him, and we were talking about how he'd always beat us up in practice. And then we were talking about the times – the few times – where somebody got the better of him."

The two athletes occasionally stay in touch, with Rager even trying to recruit his former teammate for wrestling practice.

"I try to convince him to come up here and wrestle with me because he was a (wrestling) national finalist," Rager said.

When asked whether Rager is a football player who wrestles or a wrestler who plays football, Shatto paused.

"Ah, that's a good question," he said.

"I'd say both," Rager explained. "I probably want to play a sport in college and have opportunities on both sides."

"He's got a big heart, he's got a will to win and it's a powerful thing," Shatto said.

As Rager chases his repeat championship, it’s still a mystery to which weight may be his top ticket to a gold medal.

"I could be a 165-pounder the rest of the year. I could be a 175. You could even see me at a 190. We don't know yet," Rager said.

Wherever he ends up competing, the weight will likely be worth it.