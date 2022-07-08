Bicyclist struck by vehicle in Billings

A bicyclist is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a serious crash on Third Street West and Grand Avenue in Billings Friday.
According to a tweet from Billings Police Sgt. Ben Milam, the accident involved a vehicle colliding with a bicyclist right after 2 p.m.
The bicyclist was transported to a Billings hospital.
The westbound lanes of Grand Avenue between Third and Fourth Street West will be closed for several hours.
22-46291 07/08/22 1413hrs. BPD responded to serious injury crash at 3rd St W/ Grand Ave. Vehicle vs. Bicycle. Bicyclist transported for life threatening injuries. WB lanes of Grand Ave between 3rd and 4th St W will be closed for several hours - SGT Milam— BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) July 8, 2022