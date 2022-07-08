Watch Now
Bicyclist struck by vehicle in Billings

Posted at 4:05 PM, Jul 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-08 18:05:43-04

A bicyclist is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a serious crash on Third Street West and Grand Avenue in Billings Friday.

According to a tweet from Billings Police Sgt. Ben Milam, the accident involved a vehicle colliding with a bicyclist right after 2 p.m.

The bicyclist was transported to a Billings hospital.

The westbound lanes of Grand Avenue between Third and Fourth Street West will be closed for several hours.

