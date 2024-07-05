'Best and biggest Montana firework show' takes place in Laurel

LAUREL — One, if not the biggest fireworks shows in the state, is in Laurel.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Laurel fireworks

That famous boom, crackle, and pop means freedom to the people of Laurel.

"We have a lot of people that go into the service here. So, the Fourth of July here is kind of celebrating all the good parts about America," said Laurel resident Veronica Erlenbush.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Veronica Erlenbush, Laurel resident

Erlenbush and her family do not mess around when it comes to fireworks shows. She and her sisters arrive to Thomson Park on the holiday at 6 a.m. to scout out the best spot to watch.

"I just think it brings us closer together as a community, remembering everyone is human. Everyone is grateful for the same things," she said.

But the Erelenbushess aren't the only ones. Over 25,000 guests are expected to attend Thursday night's fireworks.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Laurel fireworks

The show lasts roughly 45 minutes to one hour and can cost upwards of $50,000. That's all due to community donations and the hard work of the Laurel Volunteer Fire Department.

Department Co-Chairs K.C. Bieber and Jake Vannoy are among the many volunteer firefighters who help set up the show.

Mack Carmack, MTN News K.C. Bieber & Jake Vannoy, Laurel Fire Department Co-Chairs

"Everything you see behind us everything you see us do as the Fire Association is all privately funded. So, we go door to door and fundraise. So, it's not just our show, it's the public's show," said Bieber.

Beiber and Vannoy encourage anyone interested in becoming a volunteer firefighter to sign up for next year. Although it only appears to be a one-day event, it's really months in the making.

"You can apply online. We are hurting for volunteers," said Bieber.

Click the link to sign up to become a volunteer firefighter and put on more shows like the one Thursday night.