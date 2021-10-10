Benches honor memory of veterans at Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel

LAUREL - Two American heroes are now forever enshrined in the Yellowstone National Cemetery.

Ben Steele, Montana's legendary POW survivor, and Herb Livingston, who served in three wars, were honored with bench dedications at the Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel on Saturday.

Herb Livington USMC bench at Yellowtone National Cemetery in Laurel. KTVQ photo

The two stone benches are permanent reminders of the two men's sacrifice, service, and contributions to the community.

Livingston served in the U.S. Marine Corps in World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War, before settling in Billings in 1967.

Steele was a Roundup ranchhand before joining the Army Air Corps during World War II.

He was captured by the Japanese and famously survived the 66-mile Bataan death march before returning home to become a longtime artist and teacher.

The two benches bring the total at the cemetery to 21.