Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Benches honor memory of veterans at Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel

items.[0].image.alt
<i>KTVQ</i>
Ben Steel Bataan Death March bench at Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel.
Ben Steele Bench.jpg
Posted at 10:40 AM, Oct 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-10 12:40:33-04

LAUREL - Two American heroes are now forever enshrined in the Yellowstone National Cemetery.

Ben Steele, Montana's legendary POW survivor, and Herb Livingston, who served in three wars, were honored with bench dedications at the Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel on Saturday.

Herb Livingston bench.jpg
KTVQ photo

The two stone benches are permanent reminders of the two men's sacrifice, service, and contributions to the community.

Livingston served in the U.S. Marine Corps in World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War, before settling in Billings in 1967.

Steele was a Roundup ranchhand before joining the Army Air Corps during World War II.

He was captured by the Japanese and famously survived the 66-mile Bataan death march before returning home to become a longtime artist and teacher.

The two benches bring the total at the cemetery to 21.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader