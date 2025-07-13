BILLINGS — The Billings Trap Club was a flurry of activity this weekend as the 131st Montana State Trap Shoot drew more than 250 competitive shooters from across the country. Amid the crack of shotguns and the camaraderie of sport, a new project was unveiled.

Morgan Jolliff, a soon-to-be senior and long-time Scout, used the event as a backdrop for finalizing his Eagle Scout project: a new set of handcrafted benches for the trap club that helped shape his childhood.

“I remember launching off one of our biggest rockets out here,” said Morgan, with a smile. “We kinda lost it—we had to hike about a mile back.”

Watch the full story on how Morgan’s Eagle Scout project hit the mark during one of Montana’s biggest sporting weekends:

Benches and bullseyes: scout gives back at Montana state trap shoot

For years, Morgan and his father, Louis Jolliff, have used the club’s open spaces but for building memories—from Pinewood Derbies to rain gutter regattas.

“The trap club’s been a charter organization for Troop 77 and they’ve been just a huge sponsor," said Louis. “It’s been great for the kids.”

Morgan’s bench design prioritized comfort and function—each seat includes a subtle divot and beveled angles for better ergonomics. More than a construction project, it was a tribute.

“We were definitely taking up a lot of room out here right before the big state shoot," said Morgan.

Lisa Wilson, a board member at the Billings Trap Club, said she hopes Morgan remembers to slow down and savor this milestone.

“Take the time to appreciate all that you have accomplished,” said Wilson. “It seems like such a rush sometimes, what you’re doing—but enjoy it.”