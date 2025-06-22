RED LODGE — As Derby plays his clarinet, the music carries more than sound. It signals transition—a quiet crescendo that marks the end of one era and the beginning of another.

“Ever since I was a kid I always thought with graduation—I never thought it would come. I was just like, ‘Oh, it's so far away,’” said Ben Derby, a recent graduate of West High School.

Derby is not only closing the book on high school, but also on his final year at the Red Lodge Music Festival. The weeklong event draws hundreds of young musicians to the town to sharpen their skills, build friendships, and reflect on what lies ahead.

Watch how one Red Lodge festival favorite finds harmony in growing up—and giving back:

Ben Derby’s final bow at Red Lodge Music Festival marks the start of new journey

“It’s definitely a really great way to help people get used to doing things on their own; getting more into that,” said Derby.

What he is taking with him goes beyond technique and stage presence. It is a belief—that music is more than sound, more than art.

“I think it definitely makes people happier. You know how youth is associated with happiness, almost. It’s like—it just—makes people feel good,” said Derby.

He is not ready to leave that feeling behind. To him, youth is not just an age. It is a mindset.

“I think youthfulness is more of the spirit you have,” said Derby.

This fall, he will attend the University of Montana to study music education. His plan: to carry forward the joy he found in music—one student at a time.