Beloved Miles City teacher leaves lasting legacy through 30 years of theatre

MILES CITY — For 30 years, DeeAnn Sutter has been more than just an art teacher at Custer County District High School—she has been the foundation beneath her students’ biggest moments.

Whether in speech, debate, rehearsals, or performances, her impact has extended far beyond the stage.

“They’re not gonna remember what happened in their math class, they’re not gonna remember what happened in the really cool assembly they had, but I think they’re gonna remember this feeling of accomplishment forever,” said Sutter.

In Miles City, where students have gone on to become architects, writers, teachers, and lawyers, Sutter has played a vital role in shaping their confidence.

“You can conquer your shyness. You can conquer your stage fright. You can conquer your body image." said Sutter. "Be brave and be unstoppable.”

Hannah Nash, one of Sutter’s first actors, recalled the early days of her mentorship along the theatre's foyer, where play bills and photographs hung from each year of plays.

“What you see just simply reflected in this relatively short hallway has echoed through 30 years of us," said Nash, a board member of Barn Players, Inc.

Students and faculty alike recognize Sutter as an institution.

“Much like our faculty, I don’t think I could find a kid who has a bad thing to say about her," said Chase Breitbach, Sutter's nephew and the school's band director. "Most of (her students) would kill for her."

As generations of students leave the stage and move into new chapters of life, they carry Sutter’s message with them.

“We could all dream of having a legacy like this someday—and I think that’s what she sent us all out into the world to do," said Nash.