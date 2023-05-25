Belgrade man charged after deadly crash south of Livingston

A Belgrade man is facing felony charges after a vehicle crash south of Livingston last fall left one man dead and seriously injured another.

According to court documents, Jonah Spencer Stands, 26, was driving a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that slammed into the back of a Chrysler Town and Country van on October 6, 2022, on Highway 89 at the Gray Owl fishing site near Emigrant.

The driver of the van, Ernest Jay Dixon, was killed and the passenger, Jerry Jessen was paralyzed from the waist down. A toxicology report showed that Stands was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash. Stands allegedly told police he did not see the stopped van until right before the crash.

Stands is charged with negligent homicide and careless driving involving serious bodily injury or death.