Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Beartooth Pass to reopen Friday but close again for winter weather

yellowstone park road closure.jpg
NPS / Jacob W. Frank
Beartooth Pass
yellowstone park road closure.jpg
Posted at 5:46 PM, May 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-26 19:46:04-04

The Beartooth Highway will open for the season Friday, May 27, but don't expect to be able to take the scenic drive for all of the holiday weekend.

The highway south of Red Lodge will open 8 a.m. Friday but close at 5 p.m. because of expected winter weather and heavy snow over the weekend, according to Yellowstone National Park officials.

The highway will reopen as conditions allow.

The Beartooth Highway is a 68.7-mile stretch of scenic road east of the park's northeast entrance running between Red Lodge and Cooke City.

Check the Montana [mdt.mt.gov] and Wyoming [wyoroad.info] departments of transportation websites for road updates and status throughout the summer.

Related: Beartooth Pass plowing ahead of schedule

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 800 holes for $119