Beartooth Highway to open through Cooke City on June 1

Weather-permitting, the Beartooth Highway will open in its entirety through Cooke City on Saturday, June 1, according to Yellowstone National Park officials.

The highway is currently open for 19 miles from Red Lodge to Vista Point on the Montana side. Crews are plowing wet, heavy snow that is about six feet deep on the highway.

Beartooth Highway was initially scheduled to open the Friday before Memorial Day, May 24, but a late snowstorm made driving conditions too difficult.

Check for road status and updates on the Montana [mdt.mt.gov] and Wyoming [dot.state.wy.us] departments of transportation websites.