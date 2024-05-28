Beartooth Highway closes again for 2 days for maintenance

The Beartooth Highway closed again Tuesday, May 28, for paving operations and fence work and will reopen again the afternoon of Thursday, May 30, according to the Montana Department of Transportation.

The highway opened partially to Vista Point on the Montana side the Friday before Memorial Day, but heavy snow prevented a full opening.

The 68-mile highway is a gateway to Yellowstone National Park and has been named one of the most scenic drives in the United States. The highway increases in elevation by more than 20,000 feet, winding through the Beartooth Mountains.

Check the Montana Department of Transportation 511 map for current status of the highway: 511mt.net