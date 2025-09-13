'Be kind and shine': Mother expresses love for 13-year-old daughter killed in Wyoming plane crash

BILLINGS — Earlier this month, parents Cindy and Earl Palmer and two of their children, Amelia and Aeron Palmer, were on their way home to Idaho when their private plane crashed outside of Sheridan, Wyo. in the Bighorn National Forest.

Cindy and Earl were severely injured in the crash and were eventually transported to Billings hospitals, thanks to Aeron, 11, calling for emergency services. Amelia Palmer, 13, was killed in the crash.

On Friday, MTN spoke with Cindy Palmer, who has since been released from the hospital, about her daughter's personality, interests, and aspirations.

Over a phone interview with MTN, Cindy said that the Billings community has been "overwhelmingly supportive" since the incident. Cindy and her husband, Earl are still in Billings, as he recovers from his injuries in a Billings ICU. Aeron and his three older brothers are staying with a loved one at the time.

Cindy said residents of Billings and local businesses have been hospitable to her since she's been released from the hospital. For instance, Cindy said this week she stopped in at a local Billings burger restaurant and a nearby patron paid for her meal.

When MTN asked Cindy about her grief towards Amelia, she said her daughter "brought light" into the world. According to Cindy, Amelia's favorite color was sky blue and she loved sunflowers. Her favorite activity was stopping by a nearby wild sunflower field while taking care of cattle at her family's ranch.

Treasure Valley Rodeo

Cindy also said for Amelia's young age, she was very accomplished. Amelia was involved with choir, a cello player, horseback rider, member of the Boots and Bullseye 4-H club, and a former gymnast. Amelia was crowned a "mini queen" for two years in a row by Treasure Valley Rodeo and the Western Riding Club. Earlier this summer, Amelia competed in the Western Idaho Fair and Miss Rodeo Idaho pageant contest, where she scored the highest on the written test in the junior division.

Cindy described Amelia as compassionate, spiritual, considerate, and loving. According to Cindy, Amelia's life motto was, "be kind and shine," based on her love for sunflowers and sunshine.

"She loved to follow light and reflect it," Cindy told MTN.

A family friend organized a GoFundMe for the Palmers to help cover the costs of medical expenses and Amelia's funeral. As of deadline Friday, the GoFundMe has raised over $57,000 of its $60,000 goal. Cindy noted she plans to also use the raised funds for two memorial benches for her daughter, one of which will live at Amelia's junior high school and the other will live at her western riding club.

Cindy said Amelia will be remembered for her ability to treat everyone with kindness, love, and respect.

"She was bigger than life," said Cindy.