Barbecue fuels 60 years of fire behind Homesteader Days in Huntley

HUNTLEY — The 60th annual Homesteader Days began in Huntley on Friday, running through the weekend.

“60 years ago, all the homesteaders just decided to have a picnic," said Jon Susott, the president of The Huntley Project Lions Club, who organized the event, "(They decided to) enjoy the day and take a day off from getting ready for the grain harvest down in the valley.”

Members from the organization said they estimate that The Huntley Project Lions Club has raised up to $300,000 which has gone back into the community over those six decades.

“We give out about $15,000 every year for scholarships," said Susott.

One of the main events of Homesteader Days, according to the club, is the barbecue.

“There’s a lot of people that stand there and watch the beef go around, and around, and around, and (watch) us flipping the chickens," said Jack Toogood, who has been a part of The Huntley Project Lions Club for approximately 40 years.

He and Dan Krum, who has been with The Lions Club for 58 years, said the pits used for this weekend's cooking are the very same ones used at the first Homesteader Days.

“(The spit roast has) come off a piece of farm equipment. It’s got gears on it, put a motor on the end; turns the stems," said Krum, who remarked that the spit roast could fit among the other museum pieces on display at Homesteader Park.

Club members said on Saturday that they estimate they will cook approximately 100 pounds of beef, 400 pounds of chicken, and by the end of the weekend, will have fed thousands of people.

“That’s the way they did it 60 years ago. So, we’re just keeping up with the tradition," said Susott.