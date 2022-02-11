Watch
Authorities seeking missing Hardin man

Big Horn County Sheriff's Office
Frederick Paul Knowshisgun Jr.
Posted at 3:06 PM, Feb 11, 2022
Authorities in Hardin are seeking help finding a missing man, 69-year-old Frederick Knows His Gun Jr.

Knows His Gun Jr. was last seen Feb. 3 leaving the Hardin hospital at 9:25 p.m. He was wearing a a green camouflage baseball cap, grey sweatshirt, green camouflage jacket, jeans, and either brown house slippers or shoes.

He is 5 feet 10 inches tall, 180 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Knows His Gun Jr. has a long medical history, including early-onset dementia, and is known to frequent the Hardin and Billings areas.

Call the Big Horn County Sheriff's Office at 406-665-9780 with any information on his whereabouts.

