Authorities seeking hiker missing south of Red Lodge

First responders in Red Lodge are seeking help finding a missing 18-year-old hiker last seen in the Lake Fork area.

Nathan Sescilla is 6 feet 1 inch tall and 150 pounds. He is wearing tan/brown clothes, a jacket and leather cowboy hat and is possibly carrying a backpack, according to Red Lodge Fire Rescue and the Carbon County Sheriff's Office.

He was last seen camped at Broadwater Lake on Lake Fork Trail on Sunday, Oct. 8, and may have been heading to First Rock Lake, according to first responders.

Call Carbon County dispatch at 406-446-1234 with any information on Sescilla's whereabouts.