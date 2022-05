Authorities are seeking help finding a missing woman from Greybull, Wyoming.

Lori Gilchrist, 46, was last seen around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in Burlington, according to the Big Horn (Wyoming) County Sheriff's Office.

She was last seen wearing blue pajama pants and a dark-colored jacket. She was driving a 2006 GMC Envoy, gray/tan in color.

If you have any information please call the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office at 307-568-2324.