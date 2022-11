The Rosebud County Sheriff's Office is seeking help finding a missing boy.

The boy, identified only as Sam, was last seen at 2:45 p.m. at the corner of Prospect Street and Seventh Avenue in Forsyth.

He's about 4 feet 5 inches tall, wore a blue jacket, black boots and jeans.

Call the sheriff's office at (406) 346-2715 if you have information about his whereabouts.