Authorities seeking girl believed taken by non-custodial mother in Hysham

Authorities are seeking a girl taken from her custodial mother's home in Hysham Monday night.

Lareesa (Laney) Delaney Littlebear is seven years old with short brown hair and brown eyes. She is 4 feet 1 inch tall and 100lbs, wearing unknown clothing.

According to law enforcement, she was taken by her non-custodial mother, Tamara Littlebear, from the home of her custodial mother, Pauline King. Littlebear has a history of drug and alcohol abuse, according to law enforcement.

Littlebear also allegedly stole King's vehicle, a black 2004 GMC Yukon with a license plate number 33-1802A.

Law enforcement doesn't know the direction but suspects they are likely traveling to Lame Deer, Kirby or Sturgis, South Dakota.

Contact the Treasure County Sheriff's Office with any information at 406-342-5211. The case number is 223CR0003379.