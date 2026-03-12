Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Authorities searching for man missing in the Shepherd area

Authorities are seeking help finding a man missing from the Shepherd area since Monday.

Richard Martisch, 67, is 6 feet 2 inches tall with a short grey beard. He was last seen wearing khaki Carhart pants, a black vest and flannel shirt. He was a Crocodile Dundde style hat and was with a dog when he was last seen, but the dog has since returned.

He is known to have mental health-problems.

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said searchers are in the area of 11842 C A Road near Shepherd.

Anyone who may have seen him or with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 406-256-2929.

