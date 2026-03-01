Authorities investigate train-pedestrian accident near Laurel Road in Billings

BILLINGS — Authorities responded to a pedestrian-versus-train accident Saturday near Laurel Road and Parkway Lane, according to a post by Billings Police.
The crash was reported just before 3 p.m. Police, Billings Fire Department, the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office, and train officials were on scene investigating the incident.
Westbound traffic on Laurel Road was reduced to one lane during the investigation, but has now been reopened.
Additional information will be released when it becomes available.