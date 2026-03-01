Authorities investigate train-pedestrian accident near Laurel Road in Billings

BILLINGS — Authorities responded to a pedestrian-versus-train accident Saturday near Laurel Road and Parkway Lane, according to a post by Billings Police.

The crash was reported just before 3 p.m. Police, Billings Fire Department, the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office, and train officials were on scene investigating the incident.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

Westbound traffic on Laurel Road was reduced to one lane during the investigation, but has now been reopened.

Additional information will be released when it becomes available.