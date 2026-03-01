Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Authorities investigate train-pedestrian accident near Laurel Road in Billings

pedestraintrain1_1.2.1.jpg
Isabel Spartz/MTN News
pedestraintrain1_1.2.1.jpg
Posted

BILLINGS — Authorities responded to a pedestrian-versus-train accident Saturday near Laurel Road and Parkway Lane, according to a post by Billings Police.

The crash was reported just before 3 p.m. Police, Billings Fire Department, the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office, and train officials were on scene investigating the incident.

pedestraintrain2_1.3.1.jpg

Westbound traffic on Laurel Road was reduced to one lane during the investigation, but has now been reopened.

Additional information will be released when it becomes available.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader