Authorities identify Billings man killed in head-on crash on I-90

Authorities have identified the 55-year-old Billings man killed Saturday in a head-on crash east of Laurel.

Clifton Dale Sullenger died on impact of blunt force injuries, Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Rich Hoffman said Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 90 westbound, east of Strauch Road at mile marker 436.

A Montana Highway Patrol report stated that Sullenger was driving a Hyundai Tucson that "more than likely" entered the interstate at the Laurel on-ramp and was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes.

The vehicle struck a GMC Sierra, driven by a 31-year-old Roundup woman, head-on in the westbound passing lane, according to the highway patrol.

The woman was taken by Life Flight for her injuries. She was not identified.

Alcohol is suspected as a factor, according to the MHP report.