An ATV rollover crash has closed Hilltop Road in Billings Heights Thursday night, according to Billings police.

Police responded to the crash at 5:05 p.m. near the intersection of Hilltop Road and Agate Avenue.

Hilltop Road was closed from Agate Avenue to Garnet Avenue as the Billings Police Department Crash Team investigates.

This is a developing story. Check back for details