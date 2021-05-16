Watch
Athletes enjoy Special Olympics games in Billings

Posted at 3:26 PM, May 16, 2021
Athletes and volunteers were back out for the second day of Yellowstone Valley Area Games on Saturday morning.

Cyclists competed on the track at Daylis Stadium.

Later, athletes competed in singles Bocce Ball and soccer skills.

After a year off because of COVID, this is among the first live events back for Special Olympics and it's something everyone missed.

"Our athletes certainly missed it but our volunteers missed it just as much," said Jamie Wood, Special Olympics Montana vice-president of sports. "And I know we as staff, we've pushed through the pandemic, everyone. Special Olympics really is a family and it takes every one to make it happen. But to see the smiles, see the appreciation, the thankfulness of the folks who are involved, it
leaves you with a really full heart."

The area games finish Sunday with golf at the Exchange City Par Three.

Special Olympics is taking COVID precautions, and each region may be holding live or virtual games as part of 2021 State Summer Games.

