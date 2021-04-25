Athletes compete and celebrate at Festivus Games in Billings

Athletes competed at 2,000 gyms around the country, including in Billings, on Saturday for the Festivus Games.

Gyms from Billings, Miles City and Big Sandy sent athletes to compete at Telos Fitness .

Festivus is "Competition for the Rest of Us."

The name is taken from the made up fictional holiday on the 1990's TV show, "Seinfeld."

According to the Festivus website, 90 percent of the athletes are novices or intermediates.

Three person teams test their skills in a series of crossfit workouts.

Scores and videos were submitted to the Festivus Games.

The camaraderie adds to what the athletes can achieve.

Seth Wildung, Telos Fitness director. KTVQ photo

"Festivus is kind of one of those competitions that everyone shows up to have a good time," said Seth Wildung, Telos Fitness director. "You see a lot of things on ESPN and different events are going on in what we call the fire-breathers. This is more for people that they're going to be able to show up, have a good time and really just build on community. And that's really what it's all about. It comes down to the people and making sure they have a good time becoming healthy."

Rachel Brewer, Fetivus Games events coordinator. KTVQ photo

"This is something that people look forward to," said Rachel Brewer, Festivus Games events coordinator. "This is something that people train for. They change their diet for just to become the best they possibly can for this competition. There's plenty of people who haven't really done pull ups before and during this competition, they're like, Okay, my whole team is doing pull-ups, they have to buck up and do it. They get on the bar and that adrenaline, feeds them."

