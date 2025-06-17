At Home closing 26 stores nationwide, including in Billings

At Home, the home decor and furniture retailer with more than 200 locations in the United States, has released its list of 26 stores that are closing, which includes the store on Billings West End.

The popular retail chain announced Monday that it is entering Chapter 11 protection as part of a restructuring agreement intended to eliminate $2 billion in debt and provide $200 million in capital to aid with the restructuring process.

The At Home stores, including the Billings store at 905 S. 24th St., are slated to close by the end of September, according to the company's court filings.

At Home has operated the space in Billings since 2019, when the store moved into the space vacated by ShopKo. The storefront is right next to the vacant former Costco building, which has been empty since it moved to its current location on Zoo Drive.

Owned by Hellman & Friedman, the Plano, Texas-based At Home, which has been struggling for months amid rising tariffs, entered a forbearance agreement with lenders after it after it missed an interest payment on May 15, Bloomberg reported.

As part of the agreement, At Home said it expects to transition ownership of the company to its pool of lenders who are holding more than 95% of the company's debt.

Brad Weston, CEO of At Home said in a statement that the company is "operating against the backdrop of an increasingly dynamic and rapidly evolving trade environment as we navigate the impact of tariffs." He added that the steps they are taking "will improve our ability to compete in the marketplace in the face of continued volatility and increase the resilience of our business for the long term."

Reached for comment, At Home referred CBS MoneyWatch to its online statement.

Originally named Garden Ridge Pottery, the company opened its first store in 1979 in Schertz, Texas. Since then, it has expanded to 260 locations in 40 states. The retail chain sells a variety of home goods items including rugs, furniture, bedding and kitchenware.

At Home's court filings reveal fissures in the company's finances. At Home shuttered six stores in the last year, according to the company's Chapter 11 filing. And some macroeconomic factors like inflation and tariffs have placed "significant pressure" on its revenue, the company said.

"Given the expenses associated with brick-and-mortar operations, and the issues affecting the retail industry, a number of [the] remaining stores are operating at sub-optimal performance levels," the court filing reads.

Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, said in an email that the company has also been dealing with a slowdown in consumer demand for home furnishings, "which is partly a consequence of low consumer confidence and a sluggish housing market," he said.

"These dynamics are unlikely to change in the near term," Saunders added.

The voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings are taking place at the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, the company said in its statement. At Home's Chapter 11 proceedings come amid a wave of financial turmoil for other large retailers. The Container Store and Big Lots filed for bankruptcy last year.

Which At Home stores are closing?

Here are the addresses of the 26 stores slated to close.

