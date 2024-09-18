As Election Day approaches, Secretary of State encourages Montanans to get registered

BILLINGS — With Election Day steadily approaching, Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen is encouraging voters to get registered.

Jacobsen, a Republican, said her office is currently seeing an influx in voter registrations, which is standard for this time of year. The month of September is recognized as National Voter Registration Month and Election Day is just over six weeks away.

Jacobsen said that the number of registered voters is typically higher on a presidential election year like this one. So far, she said all signs are pointing to that being the case once again.

According to the secretary of state's website, Yellowstone County currently has the most registered voters with nearly 86,000. Missoula County comes next with close to 78,000, while Gallatin County is third with about 72,000.

"It's so important that everybody has a voice in electing our leaders and the future of where our country and our state and our local governments are going and who those leaders are," Jacobsen said in an online web call Wednesday afternoon. "So, it's just super important that everybody has their voice heard. This is how we determine the leaders of our country and where the direction is going in the future."