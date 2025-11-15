Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Armed suspect detained in Roberts after hours-long standoff

ROBERTS — On Friday night, The Carbon County Sheriff's Office made a Facebook post entailing details regarding an armed suspect detained in the Roberts area.

According to the Facebook post, the Carbon County Sheriff's Office dispatch received a 911 call on Friday afternoon regarding an armed individual. Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office, Red Lodge Fire Rescue, and the Roberts Rural Fire District.

The post stated that the armed suspect was detained and charged without injuries after three and a half hours.

