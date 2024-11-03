Approximately 50 volunteers reintroduce native species to Billings' Two Moon Park

BILLINGS — Approximately 50 volunteers gathered at Two Moon Park to remove invasive species and replace them with native plant species.

“We’re all kind of used to this last 50 years of seeing all the Russian Olive and Buckthorn, but these plants weren’t here before that time," said Megan Hoyer, the invasive species coordinator with Montana's Department of Agriculture.

A majority of the volunteers were from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, who said the found out about the opportunity through the Just Serve app.

"This is what we get to do to keep the world going for ourselves and for other people to come," said one volunteer.

Not all volunteers, however, were religiously motivated.

“A lot of people really feel a sense of ownership at these parks," said Carolyn Sevire, the executive director of Yellowstone River Parks Association (YRPA), "We give them opportunities to give back to those spaces. It just really connects those people even deeper to the landscape.”