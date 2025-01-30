'Anything we can do:' Billings man helps rescue animals from California wildfires

BILLINGS — As the dust settles from disastrous wildfires that ripped through Southern California earlier this month, one Billings man is devoted to helping those in need however he can.

Dave Pauli has already spent 10 days in the blaze, helping both people and animals in need. He said the destruction is hard to stomach.

"It really took entire neighborhoods and destroyed all buildings and structures," Pauli said Thursday.

While many have empathized with those losing their homes and belongings, Pauli witnessed it happening.

"You really can't imagine what it's like to not just lose your house and your yard, but all your neighbors' houses and yards too," Pauli said.

Pauli — who spent 35 years working with the Humane Society — is used to this type of work. He now works for an organization called Greater Good Charities, which searches for ways to help in disaster situations like this one.

"Every disaster is different," Pauli said. "This one was kind of totally devastating because it was so large, multiple fires, and devastated every single structure in there."

For a man who's seen many disasters, he said it was shocking how catastrophic these flames were.

That's why Pauli was busy from the moment he stepped foot in the area. He spent all day helping residents or animals in need, even bringing food to one woman and her dog who were stuck living in her car.

"It's the little stuff we wouldn't even think about," Pauli said.

To clear out space for animals injured by flames or ash, Pauli's organization and others helped clear out the local animal shelters by sending animals all around the country. Dogs landed in recently in Missoula as part of that effort.

"We went to all the shelters and removed dogs that were not fire-related," Pauli said. "We needed to make room for the animals that were affected."

Even still, Pauli knows the work isn't finished. He said the wildlife impacts aren't prevalent until the flames go away and ash builds up, affecting the natural habitat.

"Most wildlife actually gets out of the way or goes underground, seeking temporary shelter," Pauli said. "This wildlife thing is just coming into play now."

And that's why Pauli already has plans to return — once again dedicating himself to serving people and animals.

"It builds on itself," Pauli said. "You start to see the rewards of helping people and animals when they're in their worst situation."