RED LODGE — The streets and skies of Red Lodge came alive on Independence Day with patriotic spirit as thousands gathered for the historic 96th Home of Champions parade and rodeo.

Watch to see the planes soar across the Red Lodge Fourth of July parade:

Anthems and Aviation: Red Lodge honors Fourth of July tradition with parade and flyover

This year's theme was "Glory to the West." Over the course of three days, from July 2nd to 4th, the town hosted multiple parades, culminating in the final one on Friday with 110 floats. Locals and tourists alike filled the streets for a glimpse of the grand celebration.

“This is where it's at really, I mean, really. There's so many people, floats, people are so kind, and we just like to support the small town,” said Diane Bertrand, visiting the parade for the first time from Billings with her husband. “I liked how they had the horses and they're all decorated and they're painted. They just look wonderful."

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Thousands gathered in Red Lodge to watch the Fourth of July parade.

At the heart of the celebration were longtime volunteers Kathy and Gary Robson, who have played pivotal roles in assisting with the event for the past 20 years.

“I have been singing in the parade for over 20 years," said Kathy. "I sing the anthem of all of the military branches so that we acknowledge each branch."

Gary, the voice behind the parade’s announcing stand, has served as emcee for the last six years. Together, the two work together as Kathy spots the floats for Gary to read off.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Gary and Kathy Robson have volunteered for the parade for over 20 years. Kathy sings the National Anthem while Gary is the event's emcee.

"We've pretty much just been involved in whatever we can be in downtown Red Lodge,” said Gary. "This whole parade is put on by a team of seven volunteers, but we have an immense amount of support from the community.”

This year, Kathy was honored with the 2025 honorary “Home of Champions” parade buckle as a heartfelt token of appreciation from the parade committee. Each buckle is unique, and Gary himself was also honored several years earlier.

"It's really a big deal when you're in a small town. Earning a buckle for your volunteer work is a nice acknowledgment,” said Kathy.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Kathy's honorary buckle

With all of the dedication that goes into the parade, it is no surprise that the number of people who come to the town to watch. But the best view to do so comes from above.

Three T-34 military planes swept over the parade route timed with the National Anthem. Pilots Bo Ewald, Drew Daniel, and James Pidgeon lead the now over 20-year tradition. For Ewald, an Army veteran with five decades of flying experience, the flyover is an opportunity to give back to his community.

"I personally feel very fortunate to have grown up in America in the American system. It's full of opportunity and what has been great to me, so we're just trying to give something back," said Ewald, a member of the Red Lodge Airport board of directors.

Bo Ewald View from the planes as they fly over Red Lodge.

The flyover tradition began when the rodeo parade organizers asked the airport and late pilot Wally Zook to use their two planes in the parade to add a patriotic spark, and has stuck ever since. The precise flying formation took practice to perfect, and the white smoke that trails is also prepared beforehand.

"One of the principles we try to observe is, 'Don't run into the other person,' so there's some practice that goes with it,” said Ewald. "Everybody loves to see smoke coming out of these planes, so we have a tank in each plane and we put an oil in sort of like Crisco, lightweight oil, and that sprays into the exhaust pipes of the airplane and then the white smoke comes out.”

Isabel Spartz/MTN News The three pilots: Drew Daniel, James Pidgeon, and Bo Ewald.

As those trails cut across the sky, they are perfectly aligned with Kathy's singing down below. For the singer, it is an honor to showcase her pride for the community, and she feels the moment deeply each time.

“It's very emotional. It is. I have sung for years and when I see the planes coming, I get a little catch because we've usually tried to track the song like 30 seconds before," said Kathy. “I think you have to feel that way to sing the anthem, you have to feel it. You have to appreciate our country.”

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Kathy's bracelet reads: "Kathy Robson Sings the Songs." She was gifted it by the former parade director.

The community feels that appreciation, too. Ewald recalled a moment that happened after Thursday's flyover when a stranger recognized him at the post office which made him reflect on the flyover's impact.

"She said, 'I just love the flyover. It's the best part, it's the best way to start the parade and thank you for doing it, and thanks to the other guys who are doing it,' and about half the people that are waiting for their packages clapped," said Ewald. "I'm about to cry, but I think that's kind of the reaction that we usually get from it. I think most people really like it and appreciate it.”

“The first year that they ran was a really big deal,” added Gary. "Those are T-34 military trainer planes that have been retired, so we're getting a very authentic flyover that really means something to the city of Red Lodge.”

Bo Ewald

With the sound of jet engines and the patriotism of the community, the Red Lodge parade is a showcase of what makes the small town a special place to celebrate the Fourth of July.

"The reaction that we get from people who see the flyover is tremendous, and more than anything, that's why I do it, I think, is just to help put a smile on other people's faces on Independence Day," said Ewald.