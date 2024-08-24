Another year of sustainability: Montana's annual Clean Energy Fair

BILLINGS — The Montana Renewable Energy Association (MREA)works every day to ensure that the state is as clean and sustainable as can be. That's why this Saturday, they hosted their annual clean energy fair to help reach out to the public, to inform them on some of these organizations that are working to make Montana a cleaner, and greener state.

2024 marks 13 years of the Clean Energy Fair.

"Who would have thought Billings would lead sustainability within the state of Montana," says Glenn Foy.

Foy works with the City of Billings, as the Chair for the Energy and Conservation Commission.

What seems like a fun Saturday activity, is actually about education, informing the public on some of the special things Montana is doing to be more sustainable.

"I think renewable energy as a resource is becoming a mainstay, definitely nation-wide, but we're certainly seeing that in Montana. So, again, we want to empower people with the tools to make the right choice for them," says Makenna Sellers, the Executive Director of the MREA.

The MREA hosts the fair each year, along with vendors from different local organizations and the City of Billings.

This is the second year that the fair has been in Billings, allowing the city to introduce some of their initiatives and plans to the public.

"I like that we're bringing that diversity to the state and providing a good, diverse energy mix for the state of Montana," says Sellers.

This year, the City of Billings showed off some of their new strategies to be sustainable and save money.

Their "Methane Capture" plan has already earned the city five million dollars.

"So, it's an excellent example of the city having sustainable footprint, as well as saving money," said Foy.

The plan is to capture the methane that comes from Billings landfills, and recycle it for trash trucks to run on.

"What's more important is that, as part of that relationship, the city received almost five million dollars in terms of royalties associated with that effort from MDU (Montana-Dakota Utilities," according to Foy.

The city also has another plan to use the West End of he city to drain water uphill. Currently, water is being pumped uphill, which uses a lot of energy.

Foy said, "There were so many great things that were ongoing in the city, relative to sustainability."

The fair gave residents the opportunity to learn about some of the city's plan for efficiency (an electric school bus, solar panels in schools), but also ways to make their lives more energy costly, like a compost pile or how to electrify homes at an affordable rate.

"If they want to integrate renewables to their house or to their business, or just looking on more ways to save electricity, come up with some ways to see efficiency measures, we want to empower people with ways to get connected, to make that happen," said Sellers.