Annual bell ceremony held in Billings to honor MLK

Posted at 3:44 PM, Jan 17, 2022
BILLINGS - The annual bell ceremony took place Monday in Billings to honor the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

The civil rights icon's legacy lives on 54 years after his death. The ringing of the bells at MSU Billings symbolizes King's quest for peace, justice, and human rights.

For the past 20 years or so, this ceremony has been held at MSUB to unite Montanans. Martin Luther King Jr's quote still holds true today as it did 64 years ago.

"The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy."

