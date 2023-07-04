Annual 4th of July parade kicks of festivities in Laurel

The annual Fourth of July parade kicked off Independence Day festivities in Laurel Tuesday morning.

Cars, trucks, horses and all sorts of floats made their way down Main Street tossing candy and handing out flags to the crowd.

While it rained earlier in the day, the weather held up well, giving families the perfect start to their holiday.

Darian Iiams grew up attending the parade as a resident of Laurel. On Tuesday, she was back visiting the parade with her two sons.

"Oh it was so fun," Iiams said as the parade finished up. "We enjoyed it a lot. It is so special and seeing all of the people and seeing people we haven't seen since high school and stuff. It's always a joy."

The parade is the first of two big events in Laurel with the firework show scheduled to begin at dusk.