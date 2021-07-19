Anchor grocery store setting up at West Park Promenade

Town and Country foods will open sometime this summer.

It's a little bit behind schedule because of COVID and delivery delays.

Town & Country Foods' Eric Drake, vice-president and Travis Frandsen, president. KTVQ photo

Management at Town & Country and at some of the other shops at West Park say it's really important to not have that building be empty.

“They gutted Lucky's (Market) at the auction," said Eric Drake, Town & Country vice-president. "And we looked at their plans and flipped it. It was left shop in the produce. We flipped it into a right shop. So the beer and the produce flipped.”

Eric Drake, Town & Country Foods vice-president. KTVQ photo

Drake said the store is good for other businesses at the shopping center and for West Park promenade.

“They approached us about eight or nine months ago, asked us to see if we could make a grocery store work in the old Lucky's building," Drake said. "And we looked at it pretty quickly, realized that it was something we would be able to do and thought Billings was a great market. 26,420 square feet very similar to our South 11th Campus Store in Bozeman. Most places would like to get an anchor of a grocery store."

Lindsey Lane, Umi Japanese Steakhouse general manager. KTVQ photo

“Having a new store in the area will definitely draw in a diverse crowd," said Lindsey Lane, Umi Japanese Steakhouse general manager. "It'll definitely benefit the area. We're excited to see a new shop come in, new business from another area and what that does for our business. We're excited to see.”

Braxton Roberts, Time Out Sports salesman. KTVQ photo

“Busy is good," said Braxton Roberts, Time Out Sports salesman. "Just a lot more traffic, makes the place a lot more lively. Just does us better to help people around and doing stuff.”

Matt Robertson helps manage West Park promenade and says,

"It's a ton for the center and cross shopping," said Matt Robertson, Montana Commercial Management owner. "Bringing more life into Midtown billings is going to be really beneficial. The big holes filled speak for the health of retail and the commercial market in Billings.”

“We had tried to get open sooner but due to the delays of equipment, it's really looking like it's going to be the first or second week of August but no date yet," Drake said. "We'll open the doors as soon as we’re ready.