Anaconda woman dies in vehicle crash near Butte

BUTTE — An Anaconda woman was killed in a rollover crash on the highway just west of Butte Thursday afternoon, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

MHP reports the 26-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was ejected from the car after it went off the road and rolled over in the median on Interstate 15/90 between Rocker and Butte about 3:25 p.m. on Thursday.

The driver of the Nissan Xterra, a 28-year-old man from Anaconda, was injured in the crash and treated at St. James HealthCare.

MHP says speed, alcohol, and drugs are not being considered as factors in the incident. Neither person in the vehicle was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The woman and the man driving the vehicle have not been identified at this time, and no further details were available.

