Anaconda slag plant to close

ANACONDA — A plant located in the slag pile near Anaconda plans to shut down at the end of this month.

According to the Black Diamond Abrasive Products website, the company is closing its Anaconda location where it has been in operation since 2013. The company cited “logistical challenges” for the decision but provided no further details.

“We are proud of all that our team has accomplished in assisting The Atlantic Richfield Company led recycling initiatives at the site by removing copper slag for beneficial reuse applications.” President Peter Kossis said in the online statement.

Black Diamond makes abrasives for roofing products and plans to expand its plants in Coffeen, IL and Galveston, TX after shutting down the Anaconda facility.