SHERIDAN, WY — It's hard to say whether every game as the feel of a football playoff showdown, or a routine regular season affair for the Sheridan Broncs. It's a squad that continues to dominate Wyoming high school football breaking it's own unprecedented records week after week.

"The unique part about this group is it's a huge group of seniors and it's an unselfish group of seniors," Broncs Head Coach Jeff Mowry recently told MTN Sports.

The selfless leaders are helping carry a 53-game winning streak – by far high school football's longest in Wyoming — that dates back years. The 53 wins also rank third in the nation among active high school teams, according to Sheridan Media’s Kevin Koile.

Hear what the Broncs are saying about their remarkable run:

Amid remarkable football streak, Sheridan Broncs chasing another banner finish

"You know, it's all I've ever known here with this program and it's a great feeling," quarterback and defensive back Andrew Adams said in a humble tone.

Wide receiver and safety Cooper Lynn echoes that sentiment, reflecting on his high school career.

"I remember my freshman championship against Rock Springs. That was really the last time I lost in high school football," Lynn recalled.

The Broncs recently added another milestone to their collection by snapping the previous state record of 31 consecutive home wins, according to Koile. The streak can now elevate to 34 straight home victories when Sheridan hosts Cheyenne Central in Friday's 4A state semifinal at 6 p.m.

What’s remarkable is, the Broncs are still rolling despite a barrage of injuries ranging from a broken collar bone to blown out knees and on and on.

"When you look at our statewide stats, there's not a lot of kids in the top 10. Somebody steps up in this game and another young man steps up in another game," Mowry said.

"If your number is called, I mean, hop in. And people have done that," Lynn added.

It’s hard enough in any sport to deliver a back-to-back championship run. But Sheridan is chasing five Class 4A titles in a row.

It might seem like all these guys do is win downs, quarters, games and state championships. But it’s what they don’t do that may be the biggest difference maker. They don’t take winning for granted.

"On Sunday, coach sends out our grades on how we did and no one is ever perfect, right? There's always room to improve," Adams said.

That’s not encouraging for challengers.