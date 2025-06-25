Ambulance driver dies following crash in Carbon County

A Clarks Fork Valley EMS ambulance driver who was involved in a two-vehicle crash on June 16 has died.

Carbon County Sheriff Josh McQuillan said in a press release that Everett Edwards died Tuesday from injuries he suffered in the crash.

Edwards had been an active member of emergency services in the Clarks Fork Valley for over 40 years, McQuillan said.

A service for Edwards will take place on Friday at 11 a.m. at the Fromberg Public School Gymnasium.

The crash happened on Highway 310 between Fromberg and Bridger at about 3:30 p.m. Edwards was driving the ambulance responding to a call when it was involved in a collision with a pickup truck.

The driver of the pickup was also injured in the crash.

Watch the previous Q2 News report of the crash