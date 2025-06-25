Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Ambulance driver dies following crash in Carbon County

acrash3.jfif
Q2 News
A Clarks Fork EMS ambulance was involved in a crash on Highway 310 on June 16.
acrash3.jfif
Posted
and last updated

A Clarks Fork Valley EMS ambulance driver who was involved in a two-vehicle crash on June 16 has died.

Carbon County Sheriff Josh McQuillan said in a press release that Everett Edwards died Tuesday from injuries he suffered in the crash.

Edwards had been an active member of emergency services in the Clarks Fork Valley for over 40 years, McQuillan said.

A service for Edwards will take place on Friday at 11 a.m. at the Fromberg Public School Gymnasium.

The crash happened on Highway 310 between Fromberg and Bridger at about 3:30 p.m. Edwards was driving the ambulance responding to a call when it was involved in a collision with a pickup truck.

The driver of the pickup was also injured in the crash.

Watch the previous Q2 News report of the crash

Ambulance involved in crash near Bridger

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader