Alkali Creek students asked to avoid walking home for incident near school

Students at Alkali Creek Elementary were told by Billings Police to remain in the building and avoid walking home Friday afternoon following an incident south of the school, according to a message from the district.

The school did not enter lockdown, and all students and staff are safe.

The district asked parents to arrange for students to be picked up if they were walking home in the area south of the school to the Saddle Club. If that's not possible, then staff would walk students past the area.

No other information was available about the incident in question.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.