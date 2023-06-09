Alive After 5 starts 20th anniversary at Pub Station

The Alive After 5 party kicked off in the street near the Pub Station on Thursday.

A little rain in the area did not damper the fun on the first day.

They had anticipated some bad weather, but even when it does rain, it doesn't keep people away.

Desperate Electric opened the festivities.

"Desperate Electric, they're from Butte, Montana," said Lindsay Richardson, Downtown Billings Alliance community engagement & events director. "They're a pop band and they kind of have a soul funk vibe to them."

And the band leader of Gilda House, the second act, is from Red Lodge.

"One of our friends was playing actually in Gilda House," said Robert Toombs. "So we thought we'd come down and check it out."

Toombs' wife brought some of her San Diego culture with the hula hoop.

"First time we've been out in five years," Toombs said. "And I just ran into one of my DJ friends that I haven't seen for like seven or eight years. So you know, it's great to just come out and see who's here."

"I just posted about a summer bucket list for this year," said Alice Franks. "And a lot of it had to do with downtown businesses and the first one was Alive After 5."

Frank owns Fresh Hair Studio in downtown Billings.

She says Alive After 5 is good for business and came with her friend who works with her at the salon.

"I have two small kids so I don't always get to come out and just spend time with my friends," Frank said. "So tonight, I decided to put mom guilt aside and spend some time with my friend and it's been awesome."

"People of all ages come down to enjoy it, so that's kind of fun," said Elle Engel, Frank's friend. "And it can be family friendly, too. We were just saying we could bring our kids. We could have brought kids and husbands."

Alive After 5 has been a fundraiser for the downtown billings Business Improvement District to put on free events like the Strawberry Festival, the Harvest Festival, the Holiday Parade and the St. Patrick's Day Parade.

"Those things benefit all the businesses who choose to make downtown Billings their home," Richardson said.

"Something fun to do on a Thursday night," Engel said.

"Community just loves it so much.," Richardson said. "Thank goodness and we keep coming back."

Richardson said an Alive After Five event draws from 1,200 to 1,700.