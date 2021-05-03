Alive After 5 concerts return to downtown Billings

BILLINGS - The Downtown Billings Alliance and Valley Credit Union announced Monday the return of the Alive After 5 concert series in downtown Billings.

The concerts were canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The community can look forward to four Alive After 5 summer concerts in 2021 instead of the typical eight dates," the concert organizers said in a press release. "This small-batch series will have all the energy of past years, concentrated in a shorter and safer AA5 season. The DBA, along with eight other Billings performing arts and event producers recently came together and committed to bringing summer events back to the community safely and responsibly [downtownbillings.us18.list-manage.com] following local and state public health guidelines."

Each of the Alive After 5 outdoor concerts takes place at a different downtown location Thursday evening from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Admission to each Alive After 5 event is free to the public, however, those 21 and older wishing to consume alcohol will need to purchase a wristband for $2.

“These events don’t come together overnight. Typically, we start the process of planning Alive After 5 planning in November. It’s a big undertaking for our non-profit organization taking months to piece together hosts, bands, sponsors, sound techs, stages, street closures, insurance, staff, and volunteers.” shares Lindsay Richardson, Events & Communications Director at the DBA.

Due to the nature and logistics of the Alive After 5 events, the DBA sought guidance and support from their community partners and Public Health leaders to bring Alive After 5 back in the way the community knows it, the press release states.

"The decision to bring the series back for four dates this August had everything to do with ensuring we could host outdoor concerts responsibly without any headcount limitations. We know these events draw thousands of concertgoers into downtown Billings and the health and safety of our community, while protecting the ability for our small businesses to stay open is our priority. We can’t wait to see everyone back at Alive After 5 in August.” States Katy Easton, CEO of the DBA.

The success of the concert series is due heavily to the host locations efforts, good community attendance, the help of the season sponsors, and volunteers to help the DBA team ID and wristband guests. Current sponsors include Valley Credit Union, Best Western ClockTower Inn, First Interstate Bank and Desert Mountain Broadcasting.

“We are still confirming additional sponsors for this 2021 season to help cover the costs of hosting these highly anticipated summer concerts.” Richardson said.

