Albertsons restarting plan for new Billings grocery store on far west end

Albertson's has resubmitted plans to build its seventh Billings grocery on the western edge of town.

The company filed a permit with the city Wednesday to start the work at 5137 Grand Ave., just east of The Den sports bar.

The Dallas, Texas-based company bought the eight-acre property in 2017, but plans to build the store stalled.

The most recent permit was light on details, but Albertsons said in its original permit that it wanted to build a 57,000-square-foot store and strip mall, which included an additional three or four free-standing structures.

If the store is built, it would be entering a high-growth neighborhood in Billings near Ben Steele Middle School. The store is right next to Diamond X Brewing, a new brewery that celebrated its grand opening last month.