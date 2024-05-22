Alberta Bair unveils schedule for 2024-25 season in Billings

A musical with an indigenous twist. Violin music with a dash of hip hop. And tributes to Queen, Neil Diamond and the Memphis tunes of Elvis Presley and his contemporaries.

Those were among the headliners announced Tuesday night for the 2024-25 Alberta Bair season. About 50 supporters and other guests gathered at the theater for the unveiling of the schedule, which was highlighted by a video showcasing each act.

Corby Skinner, the theater’s program director, praised the diverse offerings for the upcoming season. Among those is a show called “Bear Grease”, a makeover of the class 1978 musical set on an Indian reservation, which shows Aug. 2.

Another show, “Black Violin”, coming Oct. 4, features violinists bringing modern beats and challenging the idea of classical music.

“It’s really unique and something we don’t get to see a lot,” said Morgan Lombardi, the Alberta Bair marketing manager.

The release of the schedule came as the theater announced another big act coming to town. Nick Swardson, a prolific standup comedian and producer, will bring his "Toilet Head Tour" to Alberta Bair Oct. 10. Tickets for that performance go on sale May 24.

Jan Dietrich, the theater’s executive director, noted that business has been picking up since the theater reopened in 2021following a $13.6 million renovation project, which added space for mingling in the front lobby, a new elevator, bigger bathrooms and an exterior facelift.

Those improvements have made Alberta Bair a more attractive place for artists, Dietrich said. The number of rental shows—where outside acts rent the theater—have tripled since the reopening, largely because the space has become more desirable to performers and patrons, she said.

The theater announced 21 acts for the 2024-25 season Tuesday night, with announcements of more Broadway shows expected in the coming months.

Click here for the full schedule.