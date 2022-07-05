Alberta Bair Theater in downtown Billings to hold open house

BILLINGS - Alberta Bair Theater’s 2022 Open House is taking place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 9.

Guided tours of the theater will start at 11 a.m., noon, and 1 p.m., and viewings of ABT’s 2022-2023 Season Video will also take place, the theater said in a press release.

Alberta Bair Theater welcomed back public audiences in September 2021 after a $13.6 million renovation and an extended “intermission” brought about by COVID-19. As the performing arts continue to make a remarkable recovery, the excitement of live performance is reflected in a vast array of music, theater, dance, comedy, and Broadway options for ABT’s 2022-23 season [albertabairtheater.org], which the organization announced at a Season Preview event in June.

While at the Open House, visitors may view ABT’s 2022-2023 Season Video and purchase tickets to all upcoming shows, as public ticket sales also open that day. The opportunity to purchase tickets will take place in the Box Office, located at 2801 3rd Ave N, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., by phone at 406-256-6052 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and on the ABT website at albertabairtheater.org [albertabairtheater.org] starting at 10 a.m.

