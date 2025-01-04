Billings airport operations team working to keep snowy weekend runways clear

BILLINGS — At 3 a.m. on Friday, Billings-Logan International Airport operational team members were called into work to begin removing snow from the tarmac.

“If we don’t do our job, people don’t get to go on their vacations — don’t get to go on their business trips," said Adam Ghekiere, who has been with the team for the last two years.

Though he spent most of his Friday behind a snow sweep with a 20-foot-long broom, the team tends to other airport needs year-round.

Billings airport preparing for winter with new equipment

“We’re also the airfield maintenance crew. So, we do all the maintenance on the airfield, and we also are the fire department," said Mick McCarthy, the airport operations supervisor.

The crew is responsible for painting, fencing, medical response, and even jumping dead car batteries, among other odd jobs.

“If there’s not snow, there’s always something else to do up here," said Ghekiere, who explained he would be working for 12 hours on Friday.

The services provided are funded through a $4.50 outbound ticket fee.

“(My job is) important. We have a lot of people flying in and out of here," said McCarthy.