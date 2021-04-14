Airline travel in Billings expected to increase this summer

BILLINGS — As COVID restrictions lessen across the country, the Billings Logan International Airport is gearing up for what officials believe could be a busy summer.

Kevin Ploehn, the director of aviation and transit for the city of Billings, said that 2019 was the airport's busiest year on record but he hopes that this year could be busier.

Direct flights to and from San Diego, California, started last year but were “underutilized” due to the pandemic. He expects to see those flights do well this year.

The airport is on schedule for a November opening of its new $55 million terminal, which will be home to three additional gates. Given the design, the three gates can be expanded to up to 12 with additional construction.

Ploehn is excited about the direction that the airport is headed and says he is constantly working to bring new airlines and flights to Billings.

Ploehn advises buying tickets as early as possible because along with increased ticket sales comes increased ticket prices.