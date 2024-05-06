Air Force jazz band performs at Billings West High amidst regional tour

BILLINGS — Eighteen years have passed since the U.S. Air Force's Airmen of Note jazz ensemble graced one of the Magic City's stages but that changed Saturday night when they performed at Billings West High.

One of six musical ensembles that make up the U.S. Air Force Band, Billings was just one of the cities that airmen stopped by during their tour of Montana, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Alina Hauter/MTN News The Airmen of Note

The ensemble was created in 1950, Airman of Note continues the tradition of Major Glenn Miller's Army Air Force Dance Band. 17 active duty musicians and one vocalist make up the band, performing everything from the hits of the 1940s to brand new compositions during this particular tour.

Alina Hauter/MTN News Airmen of Note

"Obviously, Montana is just such a beautiful state. And it's also filled with such a large amount of veterans and that's really our primary mission is to honor those who have served and inspired Americans to a heightened sense of patriotism and connect with global community on behalf of the Air Force," said Chief Master Sergeant Brian Macdonald, the flight chief of Airmen of Note.

The Airmen of Note will celebrate their 75th anniversary next year, but for now, will continue their tour onto Wyoming.